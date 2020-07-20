All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 10:00 PM

2350 South Bernard

2350 South Bernard · No Longer Available
Mesa
Augusta Ranch
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

2350 South Bernard, Mesa, AZ 85209
Augusta Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Available NOW!!!! This beautiful home is located in prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Community. Single-story, 4 bedroom, & 2 bath home. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, appliances, & eat-in kitchen. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with single sink with separate tub & shower. Tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers parks and trails. It is also close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- NO PETS

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2350 South Bernard have any available units?
2350 South Bernard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2350 South Bernard have?
Some of 2350 South Bernard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2350 South Bernard currently offering any rent specials?
2350 South Bernard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2350 South Bernard pet-friendly?
No, 2350 South Bernard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2350 South Bernard offer parking?
Yes, 2350 South Bernard offers parking.
Does 2350 South Bernard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2350 South Bernard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2350 South Bernard have a pool?
No, 2350 South Bernard does not have a pool.
Does 2350 South Bernard have accessible units?
No, 2350 South Bernard does not have accessible units.
Does 2350 South Bernard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2350 South Bernard does not have units with dishwashers.
