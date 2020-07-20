2350 South Bernard

Amenities

Available NOW!!!! This beautiful home is located in prestigious Augusta Ranch Golf Community. Single-story, 4 bedroom, & 2 bath home. This home features an upgraded kitchen with beautiful cabinets, appliances, & eat-in kitchen. Large open family room. Beautiful master bedroom with large walk-in closet. Full master bathroom with single sink with separate tub & shower. Tile & carpet flooring in all the right places. Covered patio with grassy area. Two car garage. This beautiful community offers parks and trails. It is also close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the multiple freeways!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- NO PETS



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.