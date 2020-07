Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Location, Location, Location with 4 bedrooms, No Hoa and a Pool! It doesn't get much better than this! Room for the whole family. Remodeled kitchen, large bedrooms, Master includes walk-in closet and master bath. Very quiet neighborhood. Private backyard, RV gate, 12x20 shed and extra parking for Big toys. Landscaping and Pool maintenance covered by landlord. A must see...won't last long! Professionally managed.