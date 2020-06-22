All apartments in Mesa
2237 North Recker Road
2237 North Recker Road

2237 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2237 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available for 11/1/18 move in.(please note that this is not a vacation or short term rental opportunity) This beautiful and updated, fully furnished home is located in a great Mesa location convenient to shopping, restaurants, 202 red mt freeway and much more! Community pool and public Golf Course right outside your door. Spacious updated kitchen with stainless and granite, large living room, roomy AZ room. Separate Master suite is bright and roomy with a beautiful bath,walk in closet and current furnishings. Plus an additional bedroom and updated guest bathroom. Large patio space for entertaining and grilling is adjacent to the covered carport.. $ 1200.00 +4% tpt fee, $1200.00 deposit and n$150.00 lease admin fee. Applications are completed online at renterswarehouse.com. Sorry no pets. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 to see this home today. Longer term lease is preferred,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2237 North Recker Road have any available units?
2237 North Recker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2237 North Recker Road have?
Some of 2237 North Recker Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2237 North Recker Road currently offering any rent specials?
2237 North Recker Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2237 North Recker Road pet-friendly?
No, 2237 North Recker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2237 North Recker Road offer parking?
Yes, 2237 North Recker Road does offer parking.
Does 2237 North Recker Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2237 North Recker Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2237 North Recker Road have a pool?
Yes, 2237 North Recker Road has a pool.
Does 2237 North Recker Road have accessible units?
No, 2237 North Recker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2237 North Recker Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2237 North Recker Road does not have units with dishwashers.
