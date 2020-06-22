2237 North Recker Road

Amenities

Available for 11/1/18 move in.(please note that this is not a vacation or short term rental opportunity) This beautiful and updated, fully furnished home is located in a great Mesa location convenient to shopping, restaurants, 202 red mt freeway and much more! Community pool and public Golf Course right outside your door. Spacious updated kitchen with stainless and granite, large living room, roomy AZ room. Separate Master suite is bright and roomy with a beautiful bath,walk in closet and current furnishings. Plus an additional bedroom and updated guest bathroom. Large patio space for entertaining and grilling is adjacent to the covered carport.. $ 1200.00 +4% tpt fee, $1200.00 deposit and n$150.00 lease admin fee. Applications are completed online at renterswarehouse.com. Sorry no pets. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 to see this home today. Longer term lease is preferred,