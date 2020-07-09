All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2166 E Diamond Avenue

2166 East Diamond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2166 East Diamond Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4b7e5270d5 ----

This beautiful 3BR 2BA Mesa home offers great curb appeal with the covered front entry in a fantastic location on a corner lot. Just across the street from local school and minutes to freeway access.

Inside you\'ll find fresh two-tone paint throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to keep cool and sunken living room, and formal dining room entry, the split floor plan offers private Master suite with walk in closet and en-suite bath.
The kitchen features matching appliances, plenty of storage space and opens to the family room. Spacious guest rooms and inside laundry room! 2 Car garage.
The rear yard is large and perfect for entertaining family and friends.

STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019 PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive txt or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

AREA INFORMATION: 1579 sq ft
FLOORING: carpet
GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1980
YARD: grass/desert
Additional Amenities:2 car garage, inside laundry

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax, $20 per pet per month fee.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA
Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
