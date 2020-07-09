2166 E Diamond Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 3BR 2BA Mesa home offers great curb appeal with the covered front entry in a fantastic location on a corner lot. Just across the street from local school and minutes to freeway access.



Inside you\'ll find fresh two-tone paint throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to keep cool and sunken living room, and formal dining room entry, the split floor plan offers private Master suite with walk in closet and en-suite bath.

The kitchen features matching appliances, plenty of storage space and opens to the family room. Spacious guest rooms and inside laundry room! 2 Car garage.

The rear yard is large and perfect for entertaining family and friends.



STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019 PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



AREA INFORMATION: 1579 sq ft

FLOORING: carpet

GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities

YEAR BUILT: 1980

YARD: grass/desert

Additional Amenities:2 car garage, inside laundry



PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078



Service Star Realty

2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA

Phone: 1 480-426-9696



