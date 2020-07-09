2166 E Diamond Avenue

Amenities
This beautiful 3BR 2BA Mesa home offers great curb appeal with the covered front entry in a fantastic location on a corner lot. Just across the street from local school and minutes to freeway access.
Inside you\'ll find fresh two-tone paint throughout, blinds and ceiling fans to keep cool and sunken living room, and formal dining room entry, the split floor plan offers private Master suite with walk in closet and en-suite bath.
The kitchen features matching appliances, plenty of storage space and opens to the family room. Spacious guest rooms and inside laundry room! 2 Car garage.
The rear yard is large and perfect for entertaining family and friends.
STATUS: OCCUPIED UNTIL 3/31/2019 PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB THE TENANT
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
AREA INFORMATION: 1579 sq ft
FLOORING: carpet
GARAGE/PARKING:2 car garage
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities
YEAR BUILT: 1980
YARD: grass/desert
Additional Amenities:2 car garage, inside laundry
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee and city sales tax, $20 per pet per month fee.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA Instructions
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: NO HOA
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
