Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool tennis court

Available for Prime Season 2021! Cozy lakefront home in great Mesa Neighborhood of Dobson Ranch. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counters and White Cabinets. Relax in the living room around the fireplace or on the back yard by the firepit. Backyard is a dream with grass yard and lakefront tranquility. Dobson ranch amenities included that offers swimming pools, tennis courts, workout gym, etc. Everything that you need is here to enjoy your Arizona Winter.