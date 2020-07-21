All apartments in Mesa
2115 West Nopal Avenue

2115 West Nopal Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2115 West Nopal Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
basketball court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Wow! Gorgeous Property located in the highly sought after community of Dobson Ranch off of Dobson and Baseline! Great Floor Plan! This absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and 101 Freeway. Newer carpet throughout, Range & Microwave, Garbage Disposal, faucets and much more! One bathroom and bedroom downstairs with separate exit. Fireplace in the living room and beautiful bay windows in the eat-in kitchen. Covered patio with mature landscaping and lush garden in the back yard. Dobson Ranch amenities: 3 community pools, tennis courts, basket ball courts, lakes and fishing, splash pad, community center, classes and loads of activities. What else? This property has it all and won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480)-568.2666

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,843.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have any available units?
2115 West Nopal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have?
Some of 2115 West Nopal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 West Nopal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2115 West Nopal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 West Nopal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 West Nopal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue offer parking?
No, 2115 West Nopal Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 West Nopal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2115 West Nopal Avenue has a pool.
Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2115 West Nopal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 West Nopal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2115 West Nopal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
