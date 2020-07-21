2115 West Nopal Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly pool air conditioning basketball court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Wow! Gorgeous Property located in the highly sought after community of Dobson Ranch off of Dobson and Baseline! Great Floor Plan! This absolutely stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom home is conveniently located close to schools, shopping and 101 Freeway. Newer carpet throughout, Range & Microwave, Garbage Disposal, faucets and much more! One bathroom and bedroom downstairs with separate exit. Fireplace in the living room and beautiful bay windows in the eat-in kitchen. Covered patio with mature landscaping and lush garden in the back yard. Dobson Ranch amenities: 3 community pools, tennis courts, basket ball courts, lakes and fishing, splash pad, community center, classes and loads of activities. What else? This property has it all and won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480)-568.2666



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,843.75, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.