1928 E Jacinto Ave

Amenities

carport stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING TOWNHOUSE THAT IS IN A PREMIUM LOCATION WITH FREEWAY ACCESS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PLUS YOU REAP THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN MESA BUT ACCESS TO GILBERT'S A+ SCHOOLS. EXCELLENT MOVE IN READY CONDITION--RECENTLY PAINTED, TILE EVERYWHERE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, + MORE. 3BED/2BATH + 1 CAR GARGE + 1 CAR CARPORT + GOOD SIZE BACKYARD. HOME INCLUDES A LARGE SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE AND CONVENIENT PANTRY, ALSO MASTER BATH WITH LARGE WALK IN SHOWER AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. PLUS A COMMUNITY POOL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. THIS PROPERTY WILL LEASE FAST, DON'T WAIT! CALL 602-920-0150 FOR MORE DETAILS!

DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS AMAZING TOWNHOUSE THAT IS IN A PREMIUM LOCATION WITH FREEWAY ACCESS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, PLUS YOU REAP THE BENEFITS OF LIVING IN MESA BUT ACCESS TO GILBERT'S A+ SCHOOLS. EXCELLENT MOVE IN READY CONDITION--RECENTLY PAINTED, TILE EVERYWHERE, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, + MORE. 3BED/2BATH + 1 CAR GARGE + 1 CAR CARPORT + GOOD SIZE BACKYARD. HOME INCLUDES A LARGE SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER SPACE AND CONVENIENT PANTRY, ALSO MASTER BATH WITH LARGE WALK IN SHOWER AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE. PLUS A COMMUNITY POOL WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE. THIS PROPERTY WILL LEASE FAST, DON'T WAIT! CALL 602-920-0150 FOR MORE DETAILS!