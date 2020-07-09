All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019

1921 E INVERNESS Avenue

1921 E Inverness Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1921 E Inverness Ave, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! 3 bed 2 bath Mesa house in GILBERT SCHOOLS! Close to freeways, dining, and shopping! Flowing floor plan with neutral paint tones throughout. Eat in kitchen features ample counter space, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. NEW APPLIANCES! Master includes a private exit to a PATIO and adjoining NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED Master bath. Private yard is generous and low maintenance with COVERED PATIO in rear. SUNTREE Private Community pool, playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE RV/BOAT Parking available for your toys! HOA Fee paid by landlord, front grass/landscaping and park/common areas maintained by HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have any available units?
1921 E INVERNESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have?
Some of 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1921 E INVERNESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue has a pool.
Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1921 E INVERNESS Avenue has units with dishwashers.

