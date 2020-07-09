1921 E INVERNESS Avenue.

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage

RARE FIND in the sleepy subdivision of SUNTREE! 3 bed 2 bath Mesa house in GILBERT SCHOOLS! Close to freeways, dining, and shopping! Flowing floor plan with neutral paint tones throughout. Eat in kitchen features ample counter space, breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. NEW APPLIANCES! Master includes a private exit to a PATIO and adjoining NEW COMPLETELY RENOVATED Master bath. Private yard is generous and low maintenance with COVERED PATIO in rear. SUNTREE Private Community pool, playground, and basketball court steps away! SEPERATE RV/BOAT Parking available for your toys! HOA Fee paid by landlord, front grass/landscaping and park/common areas maintained by HOA.