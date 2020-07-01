1905 North Val Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly gym pool media room

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool media room

**Rent is inclusive with the following services included:

Landscaping, Flood Irrigation/Servicing, Pool & Pest Control**



Call to schedule for a personal agent showing of this true custom private-gated 9,500+ sq ft estate on almost 1.5 acres which boasts a 6700 sq ft. main house, a 1200 sq ft entertainment pavilion and an almost 1900 sq ft detached guest house.



The estate includes a library, huge family room, exercise room, office, media/theater/bonus room, formal living room, 2nd bonus room and a total of 6-7 bedrooms/8 full bathrooms. Resort style outdoor entertaining areas include a custom tiled pool, many outdoor patios, a full outdoor kitchen, romantic gazebo, irrigated citrus trees and over 100 drip watered rose bushes.



Incredible finishes through-out this custom estate make this home truly one of a kind including: many custom built ins, fabulous granite slab, multiple stained glass skylights, and more!



Pets: Will be considered - Owner approval required, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.



Contact us to schedule a showing.