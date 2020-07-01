All apartments in Mesa
Location

1905 North Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85205
Estate Grove and Valencia Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
gym
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
media room
**Rent is inclusive with the following services included:
Landscaping, Flood Irrigation/Servicing, Pool & Pest Control**

Call to schedule for a personal agent showing of this true custom private-gated 9,500+ sq ft estate on almost 1.5 acres which boasts a 6700 sq ft. main house, a 1200 sq ft entertainment pavilion and an almost 1900 sq ft detached guest house.

The estate includes a library, huge family room, exercise room, office, media/theater/bonus room, formal living room, 2nd bonus room and a total of 6-7 bedrooms/8 full bathrooms. Resort style outdoor entertaining areas include a custom tiled pool, many outdoor patios, a full outdoor kitchen, romantic gazebo, irrigated citrus trees and over 100 drip watered rose bushes.

Incredible finishes through-out this custom estate make this home truly one of a kind including: many custom built ins, fabulous granite slab, multiple stained glass skylights, and more!

Pets: Will be considered - Owner approval required, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

APPLY NOW: Click Here
This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have any available units?
1905 North Val Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have?
Some of 1905 North Val Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 North Val Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1905 North Val Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 North Val Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1905 North Val Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive offer parking?
No, 1905 North Val Vista Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 North Val Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1905 North Val Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1905 North Val Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 North Val Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 North Val Vista Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

