Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1857 E INTREPID Avenue
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:19 AM

1857 E INTREPID Avenue

1857 East Intrepid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1857 East Intrepid Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
620 Minimum Fico and 2.5 times the rent as basic qualifying criteria. Very practical 3 bedroom 2 bath with Bonus Room or 4th bedroom . Nice open Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Large dining area off kitchen . Nice sized family room for entertaining that leads to a covered carport or extend patio area. Backyard has full covered patio area and place for a table and umbrella. Nice sideyard which is very private .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have any available units?
1857 E INTREPID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have?
Some of 1857 E INTREPID Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 E INTREPID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1857 E INTREPID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1857 E INTREPID Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue offers parking.
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have a pool?
No, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1857 E INTREPID Avenue has units with dishwashers.

