620 Minimum Fico and 2.5 times the rent as basic qualifying criteria. Very practical 3 bedroom 2 bath with Bonus Room or 4th bedroom . Nice open Kitchen with granite countertops and breakfast bar. Large dining area off kitchen . Nice sized family room for entertaining that leads to a covered carport or extend patio area. Backyard has full covered patio area and place for a table and umbrella. Nice sideyard which is very private .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have any available units?
1857 E INTREPID Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1857 E INTREPID Avenue have?
Some of 1857 E INTREPID Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1857 E INTREPID Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1857 E INTREPID Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.