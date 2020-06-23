1850 S WESTWOOD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

OPEN HOUSE Monday JAN 7 FROM 12-1:30 AND FROM 4-6 ...BE PREPARED FOR CLEAN AND CHARMING!Owner pride shows everywhere from Private back patio thru spacious living area and updated kitchen (GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES: FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER B/I MICROWAVE)!!PLUS SKYLIGHT! NICE!! Also updated baths!. Sliding patio doors bring the outside light and view into your everyday living enjoyment. Great complex with heated pool, quiet streets to walk the dog, and garages for extra storage. Spacious greenbelt surrounds the pool area ... very nice quiet Green-grass complex! Large living/dining space opens to generous shady patio with its own ORANGETREE!! Perfect haven for pets or kids or BBQ or reading a romance novel!