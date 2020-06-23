All apartments in Mesa
Last updated January 7 2020

1850 S WESTWOOD --

1850 South Westwood · No Longer Available
Location

1850 South Westwood, Mesa, AZ 85210

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
OPEN HOUSE Monday JAN 7 FROM 12-1:30 AND FROM 4-6 ...BE PREPARED FOR CLEAN AND CHARMING!Owner pride shows everywhere from Private back patio thru spacious living area and updated kitchen (GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES: FRIDGE, STOVE, DISHWASHER B/I MICROWAVE)!!PLUS SKYLIGHT! NICE!! Also updated baths!. Sliding patio doors bring the outside light and view into your everyday living enjoyment. Great complex with heated pool, quiet streets to walk the dog, and garages for extra storage. Spacious greenbelt surrounds the pool area ... very nice quiet Green-grass complex! Large living/dining space opens to generous shady patio with its own ORANGETREE!! Perfect haven for pets or kids or BBQ or reading a romance novel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have any available units?
1850 S WESTWOOD -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have?
Some of 1850 S WESTWOOD --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1850 S WESTWOOD -- currently offering any rent specials?
1850 S WESTWOOD -- isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1850 S WESTWOOD -- pet-friendly?
Yes, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- is pet friendly.
Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- offer parking?
Yes, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- does offer parking.
Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have a pool?
Yes, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- has a pool.
Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have accessible units?
No, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- does not have accessible units.
Does 1850 S WESTWOOD -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1850 S WESTWOOD -- has units with dishwashers.
