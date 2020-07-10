1810 W. Natal Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/184d95b0b8 ---- This is a must have!!! This four bedroom house has a 2 car garage and backyard pool. Lots of green grass to play on. Carpet, tile and Wood laminate flooring. Nice kitchen with updated cabinets and counters. All appliances are included. Pool is separately fenced. Nice floor plan. Located in Dobson Ranch with golf course, lakes, etc. Please email us or click on the website button to schedule a showing. Move In Cost: $45 Application Fee, per adult $1650 Rent, plus tax $1650 Security Deposit $250 Pet Deposit, pet pet $150 1x Admin. Fee **Rent Includes Pool Service **Renter's insurance required Private Swimming Pool