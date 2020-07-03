1747 E Isabella Ave

Amenities

air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities

NEWLY LISTED! - Cozy home in mature neighborhood near freeway, shopping, and more! This well kept corner lot home has a large back yard with RV gate and lots of grass, custom paint, wide open living room, and MUCH MORE! COME AND SEE!! CALL TODAY!!!



*Tenants will be enrolled in the HVAC Filter Delivery Program at an additional fee of $25 per month. This program ensures that high-quality HVAC filters are regularly delivered to the doorstep, saving our residents 5-15% on energy bills, offers a clean and healthy living environment, and reduces tenant liability.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3055430)