1629 S 82nd St

Available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located just off the US60 and 202 freeways in Mesa, this 1,018 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been well cared for and is ready for you to call home. A few of the great features of this property include fresh exterior and interior paint, a brick fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook. Did we mention that there's no HOA, an RV gate, and an expansive low-maintenance backyard perfect for enjoying the cool Arizona nights? With a two car covered carport, an additional outside storage room and washer/dryer/refrigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,395/month. $1,395 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery