Last updated March 15 2020 at 5:55 PM

1629 S 82nd St

1629 South 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1629 South 82nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
elevator
parking
pool
Available for immediate move-in! Conveniently located just off the US60 and 202 freeways in Mesa, this 1,018 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has been well cared for and is ready for you to call home. A few of the great features of this property include fresh exterior and interior paint, a brick fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. The kitchen has upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops and a breakfast nook. Did we mention that there's no HOA, an RV gate, and an expansive low-maintenance backyard perfect for enjoying the cool Arizona nights? With a two car covered carport, an additional outside storage room and washer/dryer/refrigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,395/month. $1,395 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Dogs welcome with owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 S 82nd St have any available units?
1629 S 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 S 82nd St have?
Some of 1629 S 82nd St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 S 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1629 S 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 S 82nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1629 S 82nd St is pet friendly.
Does 1629 S 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1629 S 82nd St offers parking.
Does 1629 S 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 S 82nd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 S 82nd St have a pool?
Yes, 1629 S 82nd St has a pool.
Does 1629 S 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 1629 S 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 S 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1629 S 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
