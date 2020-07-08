All apartments in Mesa
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1625 S 74th st

1625 South 74th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1625 South 74th Street, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3 bd 2 bath Golf Course Living - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home located on the 13th tee box of Desert Sands Golf course is available immediately with CODA Properties and management. This spacious home Features a very large Kitchen and great room. Three large bedrooms, two baths, 2 car garage and a large storage shed on site. Located next to a vacant lot providing privacy and an open field. Easy access to Hwy 60, ASU East, Williams Gateway airport and loads of shopping options. Security deposit equals one months rent all pets must be approved by owner. This home falls under the City of Mesa Rental tax and will be collected monthly as part of the rent. Call Ryan Malikowski to schedule your viewing of this home 480-203-9430. Application fee is $35 per Occupant over 18 years of age.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5217682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 S 74th st have any available units?
1625 S 74th st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1625 S 74th st currently offering any rent specials?
1625 S 74th st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 S 74th st pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 S 74th st is pet friendly.
Does 1625 S 74th st offer parking?
Yes, 1625 S 74th st offers parking.
Does 1625 S 74th st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 S 74th st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 S 74th st have a pool?
No, 1625 S 74th st does not have a pool.
Does 1625 S 74th st have accessible units?
No, 1625 S 74th st does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 S 74th st have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 S 74th st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 S 74th st have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 S 74th st does not have units with air conditioning.

