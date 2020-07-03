1460 N BANNING

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Premium N/S lot with Iron view fence.This stunning appointed 1 owner home built in 2017 with many upgrades. Greatroom plan welcomes you and your guests to enjoy indoor /outdoor living with a 9' multi slider glass doors out to an extended, covered patio. The kitchen is sure to delight with it's expanded quartz silestone counter island w breakfast, double sink, a double oven smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher, RO system, walk in pantry, 42'' Sonoma Cherry recessed panel cabinets and plenty of counter space for baking. Popular split 3 bedroom all with walk in closets, Master bathroom upgraded to a walk in shower, raised 36'' vanities in both bathrooms. 12 x 24 neutral tiles in greatroom, baths and laundry, Mindful grey paint & 3 1/4 baseboards throughout. Custom made Hunter Douglas shades. Some windows flanked by custom lined drapes and the master offers blackout blinds that can be raised or lowered from top or bottom. Spacious 20x21 garage with custom cabinets and epoxy floor with extended height entry. Tankless water heater, soft water and more. Community pool and park to enjoy. Easy access to freeways US 60 and 202. Hurry this home is move in ready for you. Come and see it today!