Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1455 W Impala Ave
Last updated August 1 2019 at 5:37 PM

1455 W Impala Ave

1455 West Impala Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1455 West Impala Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
courtyard
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a658122027 ---- *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing *More features .Single family one level home w wood laminate flooring throughout .Living room w ceiling fan, sunken floor w fire place .Family room w ceiling fan .Dining room w laminate floors .Kitchen w range/ double oven, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet .Laundry is outside in garage w hookups only .Bedrooms feature ceiling fans .Master bedroom w walk-in closet, ceiling fan & door to patio .Custom master bath w upgraded cabinets, separate shower & granite counter tops .Desert front yard .Grass/desert backyard w covered patio .2 car garage w auto opener *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,195.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1455 W Impala Ave have any available units?
1455 W Impala Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1455 W Impala Ave have?
Some of 1455 W Impala Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1455 W Impala Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1455 W Impala Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1455 W Impala Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1455 W Impala Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1455 W Impala Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1455 W Impala Ave offers parking.
Does 1455 W Impala Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1455 W Impala Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1455 W Impala Ave have a pool?
No, 1455 W Impala Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1455 W Impala Ave have accessible units?
No, 1455 W Impala Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1455 W Impala Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1455 W Impala Ave has units with dishwashers.

