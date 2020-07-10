1455 W Impala Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 courtyard parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a658122027 ---- *It is required to first view the home in person before submitting a rental application. Also, please review the listing and term information before submitting rental application. Please email us at asstc@prsrentals.com if you have questions regarding this listing *More features .Single family one level home w wood laminate flooring throughout .Living room w ceiling fan, sunken floor w fire place .Family room w ceiling fan .Dining room w laminate floors .Kitchen w range/ double oven, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal, pantry closet .Laundry is outside in garage w hookups only .Bedrooms feature ceiling fans .Master bedroom w walk-in closet, ceiling fan & door to patio .Custom master bath w upgraded cabinets, separate shower & granite counter tops .Desert front yard .Grass/desert backyard w covered patio .2 car garage w auto opener *1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. Security Deposit .$1,195.00 Refundable .$300.00 non-refundable redecorating fee