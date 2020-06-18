All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1416 North Balboa.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1416 North Balboa
Last updated March 13 2019 at 5:14 PM

1416 North Balboa

1416 North Balboa · (888) 659-9596 ext. 843880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1416 North Balboa, Mesa, AZ 85205
Mira Mesa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gorgeous corner lot in the desirable Copper Crest Villas community. Open great room floor plan, bursting with natural light! Sleek granite counters highlight this spacious kitchen with it's NEW stainless steel appliances, which has a huge working island, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet space & stainless steel hardware. Freshly painted two-tone neutral colors throughout! Each room has its own walk-in closets. Master Bath entry welcomed with contemporary barn door for privacy. The home is modern & features the latest in building technologies and energy efficiency such as low E double pane vinyl windows, tankless water heater, smart HVAC system, radiant barrier roof and more. Backyard has a extended covered patio and set up for serene nightly or morning meditation moments! Wired for Alarm.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1416 North Balboa have any available units?
1416 North Balboa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1416 North Balboa have?
Some of 1416 North Balboa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1416 North Balboa currently offering any rent specials?
1416 North Balboa isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1416 North Balboa pet-friendly?
No, 1416 North Balboa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1416 North Balboa offer parking?
No, 1416 North Balboa does not offer parking.
Does 1416 North Balboa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1416 North Balboa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1416 North Balboa have a pool?
No, 1416 North Balboa does not have a pool.
Does 1416 North Balboa have accessible units?
No, 1416 North Balboa does not have accessible units.
Does 1416 North Balboa have units with dishwashers?
No, 1416 North Balboa does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1416 North Balboa?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aventerra at Dobson Ranch
1960 W Keating Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St
Mesa, AZ 85209
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity