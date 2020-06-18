1416 North Balboa

Amenities

Gorgeous corner lot in the desirable Copper Crest Villas community. Open great room floor plan, bursting with natural light! Sleek granite counters highlight this spacious kitchen with it's NEW stainless steel appliances, which has a huge working island, walk-in pantry and tons of cabinet space & stainless steel hardware. Freshly painted two-tone neutral colors throughout! Each room has its own walk-in closets. Master Bath entry welcomed with contemporary barn door for privacy. The home is modern & features the latest in building technologies and energy efficiency such as low E double pane vinyl windows, tankless water heater, smart HVAC system, radiant barrier roof and more. Backyard has a extended covered patio and set up for serene nightly or morning meditation moments! Wired for Alarm.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.