All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1340 N Recker Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1340 N Recker Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 7:27 AM

1340 N Recker Road

1340 N Recker Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1340 N Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
Available August 1. Beautiful remodeled condo in NE Mesa. New kitchen includes granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. New paint throughout, ceiling fans throughout and a newly remodeled bathroom. Bathroom has tile show, new vanity with granite countertop, medicine cabinet and new fixtures. Bedroom has 2 closets, carpet and lot of space. Formal dinning room, living room and hall have laminate wood floors. Covered patio, washer and dryer included and a storage area. Gated community, with a community pool, clubhouse, green space and walking paths. Close to shopping, banking, dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 N Recker Road have any available units?
1340 N Recker Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1340 N Recker Road have?
Some of 1340 N Recker Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 N Recker Road currently offering any rent specials?
1340 N Recker Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 N Recker Road pet-friendly?
No, 1340 N Recker Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1340 N Recker Road offer parking?
No, 1340 N Recker Road does not offer parking.
Does 1340 N Recker Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 N Recker Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 N Recker Road have a pool?
Yes, 1340 N Recker Road has a pool.
Does 1340 N Recker Road have accessible units?
No, 1340 N Recker Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 N Recker Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 N Recker Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
544 Southern
544 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Indigo Springs
1464 S Stapley Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Glen at Mesa
1233 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College