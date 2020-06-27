1340 N Recker Road

Amenities
Available August 1. Beautiful remodeled condo in NE Mesa. New kitchen includes granite counters, shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. New paint throughout, ceiling fans throughout and a newly remodeled bathroom. Bathroom has tile show, new vanity with granite countertop, medicine cabinet and new fixtures. Bedroom has 2 closets, carpet and lot of space. Formal dinning room, living room and hall have laminate wood floors. Covered patio, washer and dryer included and a storage area. Gated community, with a community pool, clubhouse, green space and walking paths. Close to shopping, banking, dining and more.