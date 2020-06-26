1335 E. June St #230

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Convenient, cozy and clean! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled in the small gated community of Royal Palms Condominiums, adjacent to Royal Palms public golf course. Close to shopping, schools and services this is a great location. With all kitchen appliances included, this condo has all you need for comfortable living -- including your own laundry room with washer and dryer. The bright U-shaped kitchen has a breakfast bar with adjacent dining area and patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sizable bath. This beautiful community offers a heated pool and spa, Ramada, gas BBQ and plenty of green open space. Groceries and services within walking distance; close to the Loop 202, Mesa Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, ASU and just minutes to Scottsdale. No pets.