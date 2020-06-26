All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1335 E. June St #230.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1335 E. June St #230
Last updated July 1 2019 at 7:11 PM

1335 E. June St #230

1335 East June Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1335 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Royal Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Convenient, cozy and clean! This 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is nestled in the small gated community of Royal Palms Condominiums, adjacent to Royal Palms public golf course. Close to shopping, schools and services this is a great location. With all kitchen appliances included, this condo has all you need for comfortable living -- including your own laundry room with washer and dryer. The bright U-shaped kitchen has a breakfast bar with adjacent dining area and patio. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a sizable bath. This beautiful community offers a heated pool and spa, Ramada, gas BBQ and plenty of green open space. Groceries and services within walking distance; close to the Loop 202, Mesa Riverview, Tempe Marketplace, ASU and just minutes to Scottsdale. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 E. June St #230 have any available units?
1335 E. June St #230 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 E. June St #230 have?
Some of 1335 E. June St #230's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 E. June St #230 currently offering any rent specials?
1335 E. June St #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 E. June St #230 pet-friendly?
No, 1335 E. June St #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1335 E. June St #230 offer parking?
Yes, 1335 E. June St #230 offers parking.
Does 1335 E. June St #230 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1335 E. June St #230 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 E. June St #230 have a pool?
Yes, 1335 E. June St #230 has a pool.
Does 1335 E. June St #230 have accessible units?
No, 1335 E. June St #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 E. June St #230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 E. June St #230 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alantra
510 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway
Mesa, AZ 85212
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College