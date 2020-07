Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautifully remodled 3 br in the heart of North Mesa. Minutes from MCC, ASU, SCC, and great freeway access. New laminate wood flooring throughout the main areas, with new carpet in the bedrooms. New paint. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. A must see and ready to rent.