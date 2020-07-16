11534 E QUICKSILVER Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This Home sits on a premium Corner lot newly remodeled with fresh two tone paint inside and out. Features Newer carpet and new 20'' tile and brushed nickel light fixtures. Very spacious with Formal living & dining room. Bonus Family room or 4th bedroom off the eat in kitchen with granite island and stainless appliances and french doors off the flagstone extended patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. Master Bedroom is Very spacious with double sinks and a huge walk in closet with large shower. If you need extra garage space dont forget the three car garage for the toys.