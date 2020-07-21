All apartments in Mesa
11455 E PETERSON Avenue
11455 E PETERSON Avenue

11455 East Peterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11455 East Peterson Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful single story home in the popular community of Meridian Pointe! With ALL NEW CARPET, NEW GROUT, NEW EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FAUX WOOD BLINDS! This floor plan offers 4 true bedrooms & an open concept with vaulted ceilings in the great room. Huge master bedroom with vaulted ceilings, full bath and walk in closet and door to exterior patio. The upgraded kitchen includes granite, immense walk in pantry, extra cabinets, built in desk, custom backsplash and newer EE stainless steel appliances. Enjoy your beautiful & spacious backyard without any hassles, landscape is included!! You have no neighbors directly behind you with only a private wash providing scenery and privacy. You'll need to hurry to see this home becuase in this highly sought after area it will not last long!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

