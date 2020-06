Amenities

Fully furnished home in quiet subdivision. Priced at $2800 for December and $3000 for January, February, and March. This open floor plan features three bedroom and plenty of space for entertaining. This home is on a corner lot and offers a large covered patio along with a private backyard. Do not miss your chance to enjoy this seasonal rental!