11156 E. Segura Ave 21137088-011 Available 06/01/19 Mountain Horizons with a private pool! (near Signal Butte & Warner) - Impeccably maintained Lennar home in Mountain Horizons, beautiful yard with a private pool and lush, low maintenance (always green and never needs to be mowed) synthetic grass. Child safety fence is being installed next week. Neutral flooring and paint throughout, and upgraded kitchen and baths. Breakfast bar, kitchen island and great room. Guest suite on the main floor. The master en-suite has separate shower and large soaking tub. Rent includes the weekly pool service.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4886964)