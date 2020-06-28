All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11123 E SANTINO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11123 E SANTINO Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

11123 E SANTINO Avenue

11123 East Santino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11123 East Santino Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry with crown molding. Family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Laundry room with hook up for washer/dryer and built in cabinetry. Generous size bedrooms with freshly cleaned carpeting. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. **IF ACTIVE WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS**NO CATS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have any available units?
11123 E SANTINO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have?
Some of 11123 E SANTINO Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11123 E SANTINO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11123 E SANTINO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11123 E SANTINO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue offers parking.
Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have a pool?
No, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11123 E SANTINO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11123 E SANTINO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Tierra Del Sol
1711 S Extension Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
La Costa at Dobson Ranch
1820 W Lindner Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
The Julia
546 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College