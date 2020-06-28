11123 E SANTINO Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. Eat in kitchen offers granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and maple cabinetry with crown molding. Family room right off kitchen with tile flooring expanding throughout home. Laundry room with hook up for washer/dryer and built in cabinetry. Generous size bedrooms with freshly cleaned carpeting. Great master bedroom with walk in closet and master bath including dual sinks. Home also features a good size backyard with covered patio. **IF ACTIVE WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS**NO CATS**