Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM
1083 92nd St
1083 North Ellsworth Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
1083 North Ellsworth Road, Mesa, AZ 85207
Amenities
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Community pool and workout rm. Centrally located, walk to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1083 92nd St have any available units?
1083 92nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Mesa, AZ
.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mesa Rent Report
.
Is 1083 92nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1083 92nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 92nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1083 92nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Mesa
.
Does 1083 92nd St offer parking?
No, 1083 92nd St does not offer parking.
Does 1083 92nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1083 92nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 92nd St have a pool?
Yes, 1083 92nd St has a pool.
Does 1083 92nd St have accessible units?
No, 1083 92nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 92nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1083 92nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 92nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1083 92nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
