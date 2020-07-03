All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue
Last updated December 18 2019 at 6:23 AM

10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue

10631 East Wavelength Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10631 East Wavelength Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You won't want to miss out on this rental! Just 2 years old, this open plan is immediately available for occupancy. From the welcoming front porch to the easy to maintain backyard, you will feel at home here! The open kitchen and family are the perfect spaces for celebrating the upcoming holidays! The kitchen has lots of granite counter spaces and plenty of storage! With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you will have plenty of room for family & guests. The master is split from the guest rooms and the master bath is oversized with an oversized walk in shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Located in the growing community of Eastmark, you are just minutes from great schools, shopping, restaurants and hiking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have any available units?
10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have?
Some of 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue offers parking.
Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have a pool?
No, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

