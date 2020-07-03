10631 E WAVELENGTH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You won't want to miss out on this rental! Just 2 years old, this open plan is immediately available for occupancy. From the welcoming front porch to the easy to maintain backyard, you will feel at home here! The open kitchen and family are the perfect spaces for celebrating the upcoming holidays! The kitchen has lots of granite counter spaces and plenty of storage! With 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, you will have plenty of room for family & guests. The master is split from the guest rooms and the master bath is oversized with an oversized walk in shower, double sinks and large walk in closet. Located in the growing community of Eastmark, you are just minutes from great schools, shopping, restaurants and hiking!