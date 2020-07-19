10448 E KIVA Avenue

10448 East Kiva Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209 Villages of Eastridge
Don't miss this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a office/den. This home is 2 stories with a 3 car garage w/charging port for electric cars. Turf in backyard with sparkling pool. Front and backyard landscape and pool service included in monthly rent. Located in the highly sought after subdivision of Village of Eastridge. Master bedroom is huge and open with a large bathroom complete with oversized walk in shower and dual sinks/vanity. Home comes with custom paint; no carpet downstairs; all bedrooms upstairs. Den/office complete with built in desk. Separate formal living and dining space. Stainless steel applicances. Washer/dryer included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
