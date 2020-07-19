10448 E KIVA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage

Don't miss this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a office/den. This home is 2 stories with a 3 car garage w/charging port for electric cars. Turf in backyard with sparkling pool. Front and backyard landscape and pool service included in monthly rent. Located in the highly sought after subdivision of Village of Eastridge. Master bedroom is huge and open with a large bathroom complete with oversized walk in shower and dual sinks/vanity. Home comes with custom paint; no carpet downstairs; all bedrooms upstairs. Den/office complete with built in desk. Separate formal living and dining space. Stainless steel applicances. Washer/dryer included.