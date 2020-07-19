All apartments in Mesa
10448 E KIVA Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10448 E KIVA Avenue

10448 East Kiva Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10448 East Kiva Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85209
Villages of Eastridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Don't miss this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom home with a office/den. This home is 2 stories with a 3 car garage w/charging port for electric cars. Turf in backyard with sparkling pool. Front and backyard landscape and pool service included in monthly rent. Located in the highly sought after subdivision of Village of Eastridge. Master bedroom is huge and open with a large bathroom complete with oversized walk in shower and dual sinks/vanity. Home comes with custom paint; no carpet downstairs; all bedrooms upstairs. Den/office complete with built in desk. Separate formal living and dining space. Stainless steel applicances. Washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have any available units?
10448 E KIVA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have?
Some of 10448 E KIVA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10448 E KIVA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10448 E KIVA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10448 E KIVA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 10448 E KIVA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10448 E KIVA Avenue offers parking.
Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10448 E KIVA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 10448 E KIVA Avenue has a pool.
Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10448 E KIVA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10448 E KIVA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10448 E KIVA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
