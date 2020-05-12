All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 10353 E Corbin Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
10353 E Corbin Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

10353 E Corbin Ave

10353 East Corbin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10353 East Corbin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4-bedroom, 3 bath in Eastmark with community pool - 2284 s ft, 4-bedroom, 3-full bath, 2-car garage, plank tile, carpet in bedrooms only, granite counter tops, stainless appliances included, washer dryer included, no maintenance landscaping, built 206, lightly lived in. $2200/month rent + 3.5% city tax & tenant admin fee ($77) = $2270 total rent, $2300 deposit, small dog may be allowed with $250 pet deposit. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must equal 3 times the rent, no evictions or rental collections allowed. Call Travis to schedule viewing at 480-241-1621.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5849240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10353 E Corbin Ave have any available units?
10353 E Corbin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 10353 E Corbin Ave have?
Some of 10353 E Corbin Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10353 E Corbin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10353 E Corbin Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10353 E Corbin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 10353 E Corbin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 10353 E Corbin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10353 E Corbin Ave does offer parking.
Does 10353 E Corbin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10353 E Corbin Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10353 E Corbin Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10353 E Corbin Ave has a pool.
Does 10353 E Corbin Ave have accessible units?
No, 10353 E Corbin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10353 E Corbin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10353 E Corbin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Country Club Verandas
1415 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
San Villante
4760 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College