10353 E Corbin Ave

4-bedroom, 3 bath in Eastmark with community pool - 2284 s ft, 4-bedroom, 3-full bath, 2-car garage, plank tile, carpet in bedrooms only, granite counter tops, stainless appliances included, washer dryer included, no maintenance landscaping, built 206, lightly lived in. $2200/month rent + 3.5% city tax & tenant admin fee ($77) = $2270 total rent, $2300 deposit, small dog may be allowed with $250 pet deposit. $40 application fee per adult. Proof of income must equal 3 times the rent, no evictions or rental collections allowed. Call Travis to schedule viewing at 480-241-1621.



No Cats Allowed



