10342 E EL MORO Circle

Gorgeous Light and Bright 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a highly desirable floor-plan on cul-de-sac. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter tops opening to Great Room. Spacious Den or play room as you enter home. Enjoy your Over sized Master with a bonus area perfect for a workout area, nursery, or study. Backyard boasts large grassy area and covered patio. Situated in the great community or Parkwood Ranch close to Superstition Gateway Shopping, Mountain Vista Hospital/Medical Center, US 60 and AZ Loop 202. This is a must see!