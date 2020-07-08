All apartments in Mesa
10342 E EL MORO Circle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 11:35 PM

10342 E EL MORO Circle

10342 East El Moro Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10342 East El Moro Circle, Mesa, AZ 85208
Parkwood Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Gorgeous Light and Bright 3 bedroom / 2 bath home with a highly desirable floor-plan on cul-de-sac. Upgraded Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counter tops opening to Great Room. Spacious Den or play room as you enter home. Enjoy your Over sized Master with a bonus area perfect for a workout area, nursery, or study. Backyard boasts large grassy area and covered patio. Situated in the great community or Parkwood Ranch close to Superstition Gateway Shopping, Mountain Vista Hospital/Medical Center, US 60 and AZ Loop 202. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

