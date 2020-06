Amenities

GREAT HOME FOR A FAMILY - This 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath home is situated in a gated community near a community park. Shows well and is ready to be rented. Great layout, big kitchen with newer stove and dishwasher. Granite countertops in the kitchen and master bath. All bedrooms are upstairs with a loft that can work as an office. Master bath has 2 walk-in closets, 2 sinks. Skylights and lots of built-in cabinets in the garage.



