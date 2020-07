10025 E Naranja Ave

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3be6aed082 ---- Like New Build 4 Bedroom 3 Bath Home w/ Extended 2 Car Garage Has Amenities Galore! Front Yard Has Artificial Turf for Green Yard Year Round. Beautiful Kitchen Has Dark Finish Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Pantry, & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite, Split From Rest, Has Plenty of Room, Walk-In Closet, Oval Soaking Tub, Dual Vanities, & Private Toilet Room. Backyard Has Green Grass. Community Amenities Include Pools, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, Play Areas, & Workout Facility.



Application fee $45 per adult;nAdmin fee $200; nCity tax plus 1% monthly admin fee total 2.75%nHelping Heroes Discount available for First Responders and Militaryn Dryer Garage