Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2213 N 135TH Drive

2213 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 North 135th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Private and tucked away on a Golf course lot in a gated community with a beautiful maintained heated pool.This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is all tile with carpet in bedrooms and stairs only. Kitchen features new gas stove, upgraded cabinets and Silestone Quartz counter tops. Openconcept family room features a gas fireplace and beautiful views of the golf course. Master bedroom is on the main floor with huge walk-in closet and sliding doors to enjoy the view and patio right outside. Second floor features another master sized bedroom with a walk-in closet and a third bedroom, both with fabulous views of the golf course. A lovely built in office area and Jack and Jill bathroom make the upstairs very convenient for guests. Low maintenance back yard, exterior recently pain

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have any available units?
2213 N 135TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2213 N 135TH Drive have?
Some of 2213 N 135TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 N 135TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 N 135TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 N 135TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 N 135TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive offer parking?
No, 2213 N 135TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 N 135TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2213 N 135TH Drive has a pool.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 N 135TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 N 135TH Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2213 N 135TH Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2213 N 135TH Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
