2213 N 135TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Private and tucked away on a Golf course lot in a gated community with a beautiful maintained heated pool.This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home is all tile with carpet in bedrooms and stairs only. Kitchen features new gas stove, upgraded cabinets and Silestone Quartz counter tops. Openconcept family room features a gas fireplace and beautiful views of the golf course. Master bedroom is on the main floor with huge walk-in closet and sliding doors to enjoy the view and patio right outside. Second floor features another master sized bedroom with a walk-in closet and a third bedroom, both with fabulous views of the golf course. A lovely built in office area and Jack and Jill bathroom make the upstairs very convenient for guests. Low maintenance back yard, exterior recently pain