2020 S 171st Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Spacious 2 story home in the Cotton Flower subdivision now available!



$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths, a bonus loft, formal dining, breakfast nook, living room, and family room, with a fresh coat of paint and new carpet throughout. This place has lots of windows for natural lighting and great space throughout! Features include all matching white appliances, ceiling fans in all rooms, an attached 2-car garage, covered patio, RV gate with separate concrete driveway and slab and tile throughout the main area. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and shower/tub. Large backyard with mature trees, grass, and covered patio perfect to enjoy BBQ'S outside! Pet friendly.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)

2.5% city rental tax

1.4% monthly admin fee

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5730104)