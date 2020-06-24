All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:47 AM

2020 S 171st Dr

2020 South 171st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2020 South 171st Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Spacious 2 story home in the Cotton Flower subdivision now available!

$15/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 .5 baths, a bonus loft, formal dining, breakfast nook, living room, and family room, with a fresh coat of paint and new carpet throughout. This place has lots of windows for natural lighting and great space throughout! Features include all matching white appliances, ceiling fans in all rooms, an attached 2-car garage, covered patio, RV gate with separate concrete driveway and slab and tile throughout the main area. Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet, dual sinks and shower/tub. Large backyard with mature trees, grass, and covered patio perfect to enjoy BBQ'S outside! Pet friendly.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
Application Fee: $15 per adult (discounted from $49 for a limited time only!)
2.5% city rental tax
1.4% monthly admin fee
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply a One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5730104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 S 171st Dr have any available units?
2020 S 171st Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2020 S 171st Dr have?
Some of 2020 S 171st Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 S 171st Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2020 S 171st Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 S 171st Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 S 171st Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2020 S 171st Dr offers parking.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 S 171st Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr have a pool?
No, 2020 S 171st Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr have accessible units?
No, 2020 S 171st Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2020 S 171st Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2020 S 171st Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2020 S 171st Dr has units with air conditioning.
