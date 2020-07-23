All apartments in Goodyear
17496 W NAVAJO Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 1:59 PM

17496 W NAVAJO Street

17496 West Navajo Street · No Longer Available
Location

17496 West Navajo Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic rental with Pebble Tec pool, tiled floor in covered patio area, RV gate with a separate driveway plus a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and beautiful granite counter-tops**3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate living room, family room and large kitchen**Two tone paint, ceiling fans, reverse osmosis, water softener, solar, large laundry area with cabinets, overiszed garage with lots of storage, additional storage shed in back**18 x 18 tile and laminate wood flooring -- no carpet in the entire house, master bathroom has double sinks, private toilet area, large walk in closet and a walk in style shower with nicely upgraded tile**Reverse osmosis, security system, water softener is tenant maintained during lease**Solar lease is $153 a month but electric bills average $44 for last 12 months

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have any available units?
17496 W NAVAJO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have?
Some of 17496 W NAVAJO Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17496 W NAVAJO Street currently offering any rent specials?
17496 W NAVAJO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17496 W NAVAJO Street pet-friendly?
No, 17496 W NAVAJO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street offer parking?
Yes, 17496 W NAVAJO Street offers parking.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17496 W NAVAJO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have a pool?
Yes, 17496 W NAVAJO Street has a pool.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have accessible units?
No, 17496 W NAVAJO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17496 W NAVAJO Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17496 W NAVAJO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17496 W NAVAJO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
