17496 W NAVAJO Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Fantastic rental with Pebble Tec pool, tiled floor in covered patio area, RV gate with a separate driveway plus a huge kitchen with tons of cabinets and beautiful granite counter-tops**3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate living room, family room and large kitchen**Two tone paint, ceiling fans, reverse osmosis, water softener, solar, large laundry area with cabinets, overiszed garage with lots of storage, additional storage shed in back**18 x 18 tile and laminate wood flooring -- no carpet in the entire house, master bathroom has double sinks, private toilet area, large walk in closet and a walk in style shower with nicely upgraded tile**Reverse osmosis, security system, water softener is tenant maintained during lease**Solar lease is $153 a month but electric bills average $44 for last 12 months