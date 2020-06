Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Seasonal Rental, Adult 55+ resort style living, Guard Gated Community with all amenities at CantaMia. Gorgeous 2 bedrooms, 2 baths plus 2 car garage. Stunning kitchen with upgraded cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and all black appliances, RO plus washer, dryer and soft water system. Private court yard at front entry plus nice size covered back patio to relax overlooking beautiful mountains and the lake. ***This beauty is waiting for you***