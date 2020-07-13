All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:42 PM

Palm Valley Villas

Open Now until 6pm
4200 N Falcon Dr · (623) 300-2832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Half month free on all 3-Bedroom apartments on approved credit.
Location

4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 026 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 027 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,249

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 109 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

Unit 071 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 962 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 077 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Unit 035 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,629

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1236 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Palm Valley Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr maintenance
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Palm Valley Villas offers what few communities can.

Luxury living with the privacy and quality you’d expect to see in a custom new home. Choose from our one, two, and three-bedroom single-level detached homes featuring stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, full-sized washers & dryers, 10 ft. ceilings, private backyards, and so much more!!

The Palm Valley Villas community will take the frustration of finding a home that will allow your fur baby no matter what their breed. Pets with NO weight limits and NO breed restrictions!

Palm Valley Villas exclusive location, nestled just off of North Falcon Drive, north of Indian School Road offers convenient access to all the West Valley has to offer with nearby shopping, dining, recreation centers, and even local farmer’s markets. Close proximity to Luke Air Force Base, world-class golf courses, White Tank Mountain Regional Park and a multitude of hiking and biking trails, make Palm Valley Villas a great fit for a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 holding fee
Additional: Water, Sewer, Trash: $50 month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Palm Valley Villas have any available units?
Palm Valley Villas has 7 units available starting at $1,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Palm Valley Villas have?
Some of Palm Valley Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Palm Valley Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Palm Valley Villas is offering the following rent specials: Half month free on all 3-Bedroom apartments on approved credit.
Is Palm Valley Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas is pet friendly.
Does Palm Valley Villas offer parking?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas offers parking.
Does Palm Valley Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Palm Valley Villas have a pool?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas has a pool.
Does Palm Valley Villas have accessible units?
No, Palm Valley Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Palm Valley Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Palm Valley Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Palm Valley Villas has units with air conditioning.
