Amenities
Palm Valley Villas offers what few communities can.
Luxury living with the privacy and quality you’d expect to see in a custom new home. Choose from our one, two, and three-bedroom single-level detached homes featuring stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, full-sized washers & dryers, 10 ft. ceilings, private backyards, and so much more!!
The Palm Valley Villas community will take the frustration of finding a home that will allow your fur baby no matter what their breed. Pets with NO weight limits and NO breed restrictions!
Palm Valley Villas exclusive location, nestled just off of North Falcon Drive, north of Indian School Road offers convenient access to all the West Valley has to offer with nearby shopping, dining, recreation centers, and even local farmer’s markets. Close proximity to Luke Air Force Base, world-class golf courses, White Tank Mountain Regional Park and a multitude of hiking and biking trails, make Palm Valley Villas a great fit for a