Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher bathtub Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub 24hr maintenance car charging cc payments e-payments internet access online portal trash valet

Palm Valley Villas offers what few communities can.



Luxury living with the privacy and quality you’d expect to see in a custom new home. Choose from our one, two, and three-bedroom single-level detached homes featuring stainless steel, energy-efficient appliances, granite counter-tops, full-sized washers & dryers, 10 ft. ceilings, private backyards, and so much more!!



The Palm Valley Villas community will take the frustration of finding a home that will allow your fur baby no matter what their breed. Pets with NO weight limits and NO breed restrictions!



Palm Valley Villas exclusive location, nestled just off of North Falcon Drive, north of Indian School Road offers convenient access to all the West Valley has to offer with nearby shopping, dining, recreation centers, and even local farmer’s markets. Close proximity to Luke Air Force Base, world-class golf courses, White Tank Mountain Regional Park and a multitude of hiking and biking trails, make Palm Valley Villas a great fit for a