Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful, comfortable and relaxing property with all the necessities to enjoy a good life. Clean and nicely build house give you a touch of luxury without pay a big buck. Low maintenance with a basement will keep you cool in the Summer. Water softener and OWNED SOLAR SYSTEM making electric bills very low, stainless steel appliances, maple cabinets with sliding shelves, a lot of storage. Beautiful and nicely designed landscaping. Granite counters.