Amenities

dishwasher gym pool fireplace microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool

Furnished Rental Available - Estrella Mountain Ranch - golfing, fishing, boating, hiking, biking, and right down the street from the Goodyear Spring Training Baseball Facility. Estrella also offers pools, gym, and club usage including community activities. This property is the perfect winter getaway or longer term furnished rental. See all of the luxury in the photos of this amazing furnished home including custom stone work, flat screen TV's and plush furniture.