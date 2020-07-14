All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Greentree Apartments

5959 W Greenway Rd · (602) 666-9525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Receive half off app and admin fee and $99 deposit OAC. Please contact us to learn more.
Location

5959 W Greenway Rd, Glendale, AZ 85306
Pioneer

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 244 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 258 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

Unit 136 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 570 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 276 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 291 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Greentree Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Welcome Home! Greentree Apartments offer a warm and inviting atmosphere, one that you'll be happy to call home! Greentree Apartments is designed for your ultimate convenience and comfort. Attractively landscaped grounds create the perfect relaxed living environment. In addition to beautiful surroundings, our beautiful community is conveniently located about nine miles northwest from Phoenix. Modern residences await you at Greentree Apartments. Our three beautifully designed floor plans offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. You will appreciate all the fine designer touches that have been appointed into all of our apartment homes. Greentree Apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens equipped with modern appliances and breakfast bars, abundant counter, and cabinet space, custom carpeting, tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, spacious walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, washer and dryers and more! Enjoy the details that make the subtle ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $45.99
Deposit: $300 On Approved Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required, technology package $75/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200/ Pet
fee: $200/ Pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month
restrictions: Breed Restrictions and 80 lbs weight limit
Dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
rent: $30
restrictions: Breed Restrictions apply; 80 lbs weight limit
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned: $10/month. One covered parking per unit with nominal parking maintenance fee of $10. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Greentree Apartments have any available units?
Greentree Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,071 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does Greentree Apartments have?
Some of Greentree Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Greentree Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Greentree Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Receive half off app and admin fee and $99 deposit OAC. Please contact us to learn more.
Is Greentree Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Greentree Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Greentree Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Greentree Apartments offers parking.
Does Greentree Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Greentree Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Greentree Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Greentree Apartments has a pool.
Does Greentree Apartments have accessible units?
No, Greentree Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Greentree Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Greentree Apartments has units with dishwashers.
