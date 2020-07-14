Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets dishwasher bathtub cable included extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool pool table hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments lobby online portal package receiving

Welcome Home! Greentree Apartments offer a warm and inviting atmosphere, one that you'll be happy to call home! Greentree Apartments is designed for your ultimate convenience and comfort. Attractively landscaped grounds create the perfect relaxed living environment. In addition to beautiful surroundings, our beautiful community is conveniently located about nine miles northwest from Phoenix. Modern residences await you at Greentree Apartments. Our three beautifully designed floor plans offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes. You will appreciate all the fine designer touches that have been appointed into all of our apartment homes. Greentree Apartment homes feature gourmet kitchens equipped with modern appliances and breakfast bars, abundant counter, and cabinet space, custom carpeting, tile and hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, mini blinds, spacious walk-in closets, private balconies and patios, washer and dryers and more! Enjoy the details that make the subtle ...