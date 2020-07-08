All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9819 N 56TH Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9819 N 56TH Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

9819 N 56TH Drive

9819 North 56th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9819 North 56th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
internet access
NO HOA! Recently Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Glendale in the Peoria Unified District! RING DoorBell Included! Wifi Thermostat Included! Monthly Landscaping Service Included for Free to maintain beautiful front and back landscaping! 2 storage sheds in the back Included for use! Refrigerator Included Great local park with basketball court, childrens playground, and walking distance to public school. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings to make the space feel even bigger. Remodel work includes: Bathrooms, toilets, shelves, cabinets, counters/sinks, mirrors, light fixtures, Newly tiled shower and glass door, New Doors in the entire home, new Laundry room and cabinets added, New Pantry. Updated 3'' baseboards through out the entire home, Wood Grain Tile and updated Carpet in the bedrooms, New paint interior and exterior All New Appliances in the Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in every room! Energy efficient home with Newer Roof, AC, Insulation and Windows. Full Grass backyard, trees, bushes, plants all installed on Automatic sprinkler system. Home includes an extended covered back patio, Landscaper comes every two weeks to take care of the weeds and cutting the grassing and trimming plants and blowing away debris so you don't have to! This home has everything you need and newly done! Don't miss this great opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9819 N 56TH Drive have any available units?
9819 N 56TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9819 N 56TH Drive have?
Some of 9819 N 56TH Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9819 N 56TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9819 N 56TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9819 N 56TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9819 N 56TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9819 N 56TH Drive offer parking?
No, 9819 N 56TH Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9819 N 56TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9819 N 56TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9819 N 56TH Drive have a pool?
No, 9819 N 56TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9819 N 56TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 9819 N 56TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9819 N 56TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9819 N 56TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Adobe Ridge
4545 W Beardsley Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College