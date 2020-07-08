9819 N 56TH Drive

Amenities

NO HOA! Recently Remodeled 4 bedroom home in Glendale in the Peoria Unified District! RING DoorBell Included! Wifi Thermostat Included! Monthly Landscaping Service Included for Free to maintain beautiful front and back landscaping! 2 storage sheds in the back Included for use! Refrigerator Included Great local park with basketball court, childrens playground, and walking distance to public school. This open floor plan has vaulted ceilings to make the space feel even bigger. Remodel work includes: Bathrooms, toilets, shelves, cabinets, counters/sinks, mirrors, light fixtures, Newly tiled shower and glass door, New Doors in the entire home, new Laundry room and cabinets added, New Pantry. Updated 3'' baseboards through out the entire home, Wood Grain Tile and updated Carpet in the bedrooms, New paint interior and exterior All New Appliances in the Kitchen. Ceiling Fans in every room! Energy efficient home with Newer Roof, AC, Insulation and Windows. Full Grass backyard, trees, bushes, plants all installed on Automatic sprinkler system. Home includes an extended covered back patio, Landscaper comes every two weeks to take care of the weeds and cutting the grassing and trimming plants and blowing away debris so you don't have to! This home has everything you need and newly done! Don't miss this great opportunity!