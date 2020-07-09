Rent Calculator
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:17 AM
1 of 10
9807 N. 48th Ave
9807 North 48th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
9807 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Peoria Ave Citizen's Group
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home should be available on November 1st. Tenant is currently moving out.
This home has 3 Bedrooms 2 bathrooms 2 Car Garage Block fenced yard with an RV gate and a covered patio. It is located close to schools and shopping.
Home rents for $1350 with new flooring but will take a reduced rent of $1250 if taken as-is.
3 Bedrooms 2 bath 2 Car Garage Block fenced yard with covered patio 2 tone interior paint
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave have any available units?
9807 N. 48th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9807 N. 48th Ave have?
Some of 9807 N. 48th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9807 N. 48th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9807 N. 48th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9807 N. 48th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 9807 N. 48th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9807 N. 48th Ave offers parking.
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9807 N. 48th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave have a pool?
No, 9807 N. 48th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9807 N. 48th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9807 N. 48th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9807 N. 48th Ave has units with dishwashers.
