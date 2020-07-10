All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9446 W Colter St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9446 W Colter St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9446 W Colter St

9446 W Colter St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9446 W Colter St, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/437ecda002 ----
Gorgeous newer home 3 bed 2 bath plus den is now available for lease for the first time.

Outstanding finishes, awesome appliances and an amazing floor plan are just a few of the benefits offered.

This is wonderful location in the West Valley near schools, shopping and sporting venues.

STATUS: Vacant

PLEASE READ THIS: SORRY NO CATS

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4

SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card

More Information:

AREA INFORMATION: Glendale is one of the Best cities to call home.

FLOORING: Carpet and tile

GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage with automatic opener

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer

PROPERTY TYPE: single family home

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are electric, gas and water, sewer, trash.

YEAR BUILT: 2015

YARD: Lush, low maintenance desert
Additional Amenities: RV Gate

Application, Lease Terms, and Fees

MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable

HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.

ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days

LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years

LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None

HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Walking path and tot lot
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078

All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.

Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Road, 119
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9446 W Colter St have any available units?
9446 W Colter St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9446 W Colter St have?
Some of 9446 W Colter St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9446 W Colter St currently offering any rent specials?
9446 W Colter St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9446 W Colter St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9446 W Colter St is pet friendly.
Does 9446 W Colter St offer parking?
Yes, 9446 W Colter St offers parking.
Does 9446 W Colter St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9446 W Colter St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9446 W Colter St have a pool?
No, 9446 W Colter St does not have a pool.
Does 9446 W Colter St have accessible units?
No, 9446 W Colter St does not have accessible units.
Does 9446 W Colter St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9446 W Colter St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College