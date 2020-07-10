9446 W Colter St

Amenities

Gorgeous newer home 3 bed 2 bath plus den is now available for lease for the first time.



Outstanding finishes, awesome appliances and an amazing floor plan are just a few of the benefits offered.



This is wonderful location in the West Valley near schools, shopping and sporting venues.



STATUS: Vacant



PLEASE READ THIS: SORRY NO CATS



PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4



SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises



More Information:



AREA INFORMATION: Glendale is one of the Best cities to call home.



FLOORING: Carpet and tile



GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage with automatic opener



KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer



PROPERTY TYPE: single family home



UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are electric, gas and water, sewer, trash.



YEAR BUILT: 2015



YARD: Lush, low maintenance desert

Additional Amenities: RV Gate



HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Walking path and tot lot

HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner



