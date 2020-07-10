9446 W Colter St

Amenities
Gorgeous newer home 3 bed 2 bath plus den is now available for lease for the first time.
Outstanding finishes, awesome appliances and an amazing floor plan are just a few of the benefits offered.
This is wonderful location in the West Valley near schools, shopping and sporting venues.
STATUS: Vacant
PLEASE READ THIS: SORRY NO CATS
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria https://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application%205.1.18.pdf?v4
SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
Register for a Self-Guided Tour
Receive text or email confirmation
On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action
Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card
More Information:
AREA INFORMATION: Glendale is one of the Best cities to call home.
FLOORING: Carpet and tile
GARAGE/PARKING: 2 car garage with automatic opener
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Stainless Refrigerator, Gas Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer
PROPERTY TYPE: single family home
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for all utilities which are electric, gas and water, sewer, trash.
YEAR BUILT: 2015
YARD: Lush, low maintenance desert
Additional Amenities: RV Gate
Application, Lease Terms, and Fees
MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable
HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted.
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 monthly pet fee per pet and city sales tax.
Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days
LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years
LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available
SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None
HOA AMENITIES AND SERVICES: Walking path and tot lot
HOA FEE: Paid for by the owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc.
Service Star Realty
2929 E Camelback Road, 119
Phoenix, AZ 85016