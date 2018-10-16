All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
9431 N 59th Ave. #249
Last updated March 11 2020 at 3:35 AM

9431 N 59th Ave. #249

9431 North 59th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9431 North 59th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
HOME IS NOT FURNISHED: - the stunning kitchen offers white cabinets, charcoal counters with a breakfast bar & brand new stainless steel appliances! The large great room with vaulted ceilings provides a very functional floor plan & all the space you need to entertain all of your friends! A luxurious tiled shower is the showcase of the bath with all new vanities & fixtures. There are 2 huge closets in the Master and you can kiss the laundromat goodbye - the washer and dryer are in the home & included. So is your own garage! Enjoy the community pool and spa in this quiet complex or just kick it on your private deck. See this beautiful home today!! Rent: $975.00, Security Deposit: $900.00. No pets allowed! No smoking allowed. Please contact Kelly W. Maynard, Property Manager/Broker at Rentals@MaynardProperties.net. Maynard Properties.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have any available units?
9431 N 59th Ave. #249 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have?
Some of 9431 N 59th Ave. #249's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 currently offering any rent specials?
9431 N 59th Ave. #249 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 pet-friendly?
No, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 offer parking?
Yes, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 offers parking.
Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have a pool?
Yes, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 has a pool.
Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have accessible units?
No, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 does not have accessible units.
Does 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9431 N 59th Ave. #249 has units with dishwashers.

