9431 N 59th Ave. #249

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

HOME IS NOT FURNISHED: - the stunning kitchen offers white cabinets, charcoal counters with a breakfast bar & brand new stainless steel appliances! The large great room with vaulted ceilings provides a very functional floor plan & all the space you need to entertain all of your friends! A luxurious tiled shower is the showcase of the bath with all new vanities & fixtures. There are 2 huge closets in the Master and you can kiss the laundromat goodbye - the washer and dryer are in the home & included. So is your own garage! Enjoy the community pool and spa in this quiet complex or just kick it on your private deck. See this beautiful home today!! Rent: $975.00, Security Deposit: $900.00. No pets allowed! No smoking allowed. Please contact Kelly W. Maynard, Property Manager/Broker at Rentals@MaynardProperties.net. Maynard Properties.NET