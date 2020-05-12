9428 W Colter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

A MUST SEE RENTAL PROPERTY in GLENDALE! Open floor plan, carpet and tile in all the right Places! Eat in kitchen with Large Kitchen Island, Granite Counter Tops and upgraded Espresso cabinets! SS appliances, Gas stove a Plus! Large master bedroom has room for a sitting area and a full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard with covered patio and extended brick paved patio with a Ramada cover a plus! Move in ready! This home is ENERGY EFFICIENT! Call today to schedule a Private showing!