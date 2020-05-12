All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 9428 W Colter Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
9428 W Colter Street
Last updated April 25 2020 at 12:26 AM

9428 W Colter Street

9428 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9428 West Colter Street, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
A MUST SEE RENTAL PROPERTY in GLENDALE! Open floor plan, carpet and tile in all the right Places! Eat in kitchen with Large Kitchen Island, Granite Counter Tops and upgraded Espresso cabinets! SS appliances, Gas stove a Plus! Large master bedroom has room for a sitting area and a full bath that includes a double vanity, separate tub & shower and walk-in closet. Enjoy the backyard with covered patio and extended brick paved patio with a Ramada cover a plus! Move in ready! This home is ENERGY EFFICIENT! Call today to schedule a Private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9428 W Colter Street have any available units?
9428 W Colter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9428 W Colter Street have?
Some of 9428 W Colter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9428 W Colter Street currently offering any rent specials?
9428 W Colter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9428 W Colter Street pet-friendly?
No, 9428 W Colter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 9428 W Colter Street offer parking?
Yes, 9428 W Colter Street offers parking.
Does 9428 W Colter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9428 W Colter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9428 W Colter Street have a pool?
No, 9428 W Colter Street does not have a pool.
Does 9428 W Colter Street have accessible units?
No, 9428 W Colter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9428 W Colter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9428 W Colter Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College