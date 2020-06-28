9426 N 50TH Drive

Amenities
Available to be seen on Saturday the 21st and again on Sunday the 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.This is a very clean home !!! Newer paint inside and out ! Newer A/C unit !!! Newer flooring and Counter tops !!! Washer Dryer and refrigerator all Available or not as per renters needs .Home has a dinette , breakfast room , a bonus room for hobbies or whatever, a living room . and either a Family room or a large formal dining room and 3 large bedrooms !!........ Owner is looking for someone who wants or will appreciate a large backyard and lawn... Rent includes a lawn service. !!! Nice neighborhood with many original owners !!This and all the new items will make the owner very picky !!!!!