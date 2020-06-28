9426 N 50TH Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available to be seen on Saturday the 21st and again on Sunday the 22nd from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.This is a very clean home !!! Newer paint inside and out ! Newer A/C unit !!! Newer flooring and Counter tops !!! Washer Dryer and refrigerator all Available or not as per renters needs .Home has a dinette , breakfast room , a bonus room for hobbies or whatever, a living room . and either a Family room or a large formal dining room and 3 large bedrooms !!........ Owner is looking for someone who wants or will appreciate a large backyard and lawn... Rent includes a lawn service. !!! Nice neighborhood with many original owners !!This and all the new items will make the owner very picky !!!!!