8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Open, bright and sparkling clean, this lovely family home features all upgraded appliances and tile floors in all common areas. Split floor plan with separate family & living room. Large master bedroom with double sinks, separate shower & tub. This is a great neighborhood, very popular and convenient location. Close to stadium, Westgate and other major shopping areas. Easy commute to work or play from close by 101 freeway. All of this and you get a 3 gar garage for extra storage, extra vehicle or workshop. This one has it all.