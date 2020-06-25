All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 16 2019 at 6:05 AM

8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue

8806 West Augusta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8806 West Augusta Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305
Rovey Farm Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Open, bright and sparkling clean, this lovely family home features all upgraded appliances and tile floors in all common areas. Split floor plan with separate family & living room. Large master bedroom with double sinks, separate shower & tub. This is a great neighborhood, very popular and convenient location. Close to stadium, Westgate and other major shopping areas. Easy commute to work or play from close by 101 freeway. All of this and you get a 3 gar garage for extra storage, extra vehicle or workshop. This one has it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have any available units?
8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have?
Some of 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue offers parking.
Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have a pool?
No, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8806 W AUGUSTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
