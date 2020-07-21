All apartments in Glendale
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:45 AM

8806 N. 67th Ln.

8806 North 67th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8806 North 67th Lane, Glendale, AZ 85345

Amenities

walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Spacious Peoria home has 5 bedrooms! Great condition with fresh paint throughout. Kitchen includes pantry, all appliances & island. Big master suite with private bathroom and walk-in closet. Ready for you to move in! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have any available units?
8806 N. 67th Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 8806 N. 67th Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
8806 N. 67th Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8806 N. 67th Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. offer parking?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have a pool?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have accessible units?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8806 N. 67th Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8806 N. 67th Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
