8596 W DENTON Lane

With a wide and open concept this home is built for entertaining. don't worry about not having space in this 1,700+ sqft home. With its 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, and spacious backyard this home is ready for any type of gathering. Not to mention the included entertainment system. there is an RV gate for the large toys and 2 car garage. newer windows, new garage door 2018, new tile in the bedrooms and throughout, gas stove ,2 walk in closets in the master bedroom, and NO HOA. plus a storage shed and work benches in both garage and yard