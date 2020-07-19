All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 8596 W DENTON Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
8596 W DENTON Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8596 W DENTON Lane

8596 W Denton Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8596 W Denton Ln, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
With a wide and open concept this home is built for entertaining. don't worry about not having space in this 1,700+ sqft home. With its 2 living rooms, 4 bedrooms, and spacious backyard this home is ready for any type of gathering. Not to mention the included entertainment system. there is an RV gate for the large toys and 2 car garage. newer windows, new garage door 2018, new tile in the bedrooms and throughout, gas stove ,2 walk in closets in the master bedroom, and NO HOA. plus a storage shed and work benches in both garage and yard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8596 W DENTON Lane have any available units?
8596 W DENTON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8596 W DENTON Lane have?
Some of 8596 W DENTON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8596 W DENTON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8596 W DENTON Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8596 W DENTON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8596 W DENTON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 8596 W DENTON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8596 W DENTON Lane offers parking.
Does 8596 W DENTON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8596 W DENTON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8596 W DENTON Lane have a pool?
No, 8596 W DENTON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8596 W DENTON Lane have accessible units?
No, 8596 W DENTON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8596 W DENTON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8596 W DENTON Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Move Cross Country
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch by Baron
20250 North 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College